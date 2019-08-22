Florida judge won't block state law banning non-competes for some doctors

A federal judge in Florida has denied an oncology practice’s bid to block a state law that prohibits certain specialist doctors from entering into non-compete agreements with the companies they work for, saying it serves legitimate purposes.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee on Wednesday said the law that took effect last month was designed to lower healthcare costs and improve patients’ access to doctors, and 21st Century Oncology Inc in Fort Myers could not back up its claims that the law was vague and arbitrary.

