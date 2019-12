At least 36 million private-sector U.S. workers are bound by agreements not to compete with their employers if they leave, a significant increase from five years ago, the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute said on Tuesday.

EPI in a report said that nearly 28% of all private-sector workers are required to sign such an agreement, up from about 18% in 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YBSiQt