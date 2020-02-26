Westlaw News
Increased scrutiny by states, courts warrants fresh look at non-competes- report

Daniel Wiessner

Attempts in several states to rein in the use of non-compete agreements, and a series of court rulings saying the pacts must be written narrowly, should have employers reconsidering whether the agreements are necessary, according to a new report.

The report, released on Monday by law firm Seward & Kissel, which primarily represents financial services companies in a range of practice areas, says heightened scrutiny of non-compete agreements in recent years suggests major changes are on the horizon for employers.

