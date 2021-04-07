Case to watch: Surgical firm says DOJ can't criminalize no-poach agreements

A surgical center operator backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is seeking to dismantle the Department of Justice’s first-ever criminal prosecution involving an agreement between companies not to solicit each other’s employees.

Illinois-based Surgical Care Affiliates LLC (SCA) moved last month in Texas federal court to dismiss a January indictment accusing the company and its parent, SCAI Holdings LLC, of violating the federal Sherman Act by agreeing not to poach senior-level employees of two competitors.

