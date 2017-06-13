FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop Grumman settles 'unusually complex' ERISA case for $17 mln
June 13, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 2 months ago

Northrop Grumman settles 'unusually complex' ERISA case for $17 mln

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Northrop Grumman Corp will pay $16.75 million to tens of thousands of current employees and retirees to end a long-running class action claiming the defense contractor charged excessive fees on two retirement plans that eroded workers' savings.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs and Northrop Grumman, which is represented by Mayer Brown, said in a joint filing in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday that they reached the proposed settlement after extensive negotiations in the "unusually complex" case that included a four-year hiatus pending a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a separate case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sZoqx8

