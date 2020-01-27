7th Circuit says notice of FLSA claims cannot be sent to workers who signed arbitration pacts

A U.S. appeals court has ruled in an overtime pay case against Facebook Inc that judges cannot authorize plaintiffs in wage-and-hour cases to send notice to potential class members if they signed valid arbitration agreements.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, weighing in on an issue of first impression for the circuit, said on Friday that allowing workers who signed arbitration agreements to opt into collective actions brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) would place undue pressure on employers to settle, and could give the impression that judges have sided with the plaintiffs on the merits.

