NRC immune from whistleblower suits over nuclear safety, 4th Circuit rules

A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has sovereign immunity in whistleblower lawsuits by employees, rejecting claims by a nuclear engineer who says he was denied promotions after raising safety concerns.

The Energy Reorganization Act of 1974 allows whistleblower claims by employees who face retaliation “by any person,” and the federal government is not a person, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

