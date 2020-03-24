Nurse says Chicago hospital fired her for warning about COVID-19 masks - lawsuit

A Chicago hospital was sued on Monday by a former nurse who said she was fired in retaliation for warning her co-workers that masks the hospital provided did not sufficiently protect them against the highly contagious coronavirus.

In a complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, Lauri Mazurkiewicz said Northwestern Memorial Hospital prevented workers from wearing N95 masks that offer superior protection against the virus, and instead required them to wear “less-effective” masks.

