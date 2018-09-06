11th Circuit says nurses' OT claims specific enough to move forward

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit by more than 40 nurses at an Alabama veterans home who say they were required to care for patients during unpaid meal breaks and are owed overtime pay.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the nurses’ allegations that HMR of Alabama Inc required them to work through breaks were enough to state a claim under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, and they did not have to describe the exact acts they performed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oLxlRZ