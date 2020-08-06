Bank of America will overhaul break policies for nursing mothers - DOL

Bank of America NA has agreed to take steps to better accommodate nursing mothers, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday, after the agency found that the bank had failed to give an employee in Arizona time and space to express milk.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) said the company will physically modify bank branches nationwide to create space for new mothers to pump milk, and will provide training to managers and human resources personnel on their legal obligations to accommodate workers who are lactating.

