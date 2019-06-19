Five NY1 news reporters accuse Charter of sex, age bias

Charter Communications Inc on Wednesday was hit with a lawsuit by five female reporters for popular New York City news station NY1 who claim they have been deprived of on-air time and high-profile assignments because of their sex and age.

The plaintiffs said they have been pushed aside since Time Warner Cable, which had owned the station, merged with Charter in 2016, in a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan. The women said their case is emblematic of a broader “epidemic” of older women in the news media being cast aside in favor of younger women and men.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IUwXKR