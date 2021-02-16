2nd Circuit won't block NYC's release of misconduct claims against police

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a bid by unions representing New York City police, firefighters and corrections officers to block the city from publicly disclosing unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the concerns of the unions, represented by DLA Piper, about the effects of disclosure on their members’ safety and future job prospects were “counterbalanced” by the benefits it would have for the public.

