NYPD officers say they were deprived of breaks, places to pump breast milk

Five New York City police officers have filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming the city’s police department has denied nursing mothers breaks and private places to pump breast milk for more than a decade.

The officers in a charge filed with the EEOC on Monday said they were forced to pump milk in front of other female NYPD employees or in public bathrooms, locker rooms and their personal vehicles.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DUS26k