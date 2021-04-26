N.Y. Post fired photographer who complained about lack of PPE during pandemic - lawsuit

A former New York Post photographer filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing the tabloid of unlawfully firing him for complaining about its refusal to provide staffers with protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taidgh Barron, represented by Rubin Employment Law, filed a complaint in Manhattan state court claiming the Post’s parent, NYP Holdings Inc, violated its legal duty to maintain a safe workplace in the early months of the pandemic, even as the newspaper was publishing stories about COVID-19’s severity.

