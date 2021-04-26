Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

N.Y. Post fired photographer who complained about lack of PPE during pandemic - lawsuit

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former New York Post photographer filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing the tabloid of unlawfully firing him for complaining about its refusal to provide staffers with protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taidgh Barron, represented by Rubin Employment Law, filed a complaint in Manhattan state court claiming the Post’s parent, NYP Holdings Inc, violated its legal duty to maintain a safe workplace in the early months of the pandemic, even as the newspaper was publishing stories about COVID-19’s severity.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Ppj8v3

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up