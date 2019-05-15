7th Circuit told 'extreme' obesity should be covered by ADA

A lawyer for a former Chicago bus driver who weighed nearly 600 pounds when he was fired told a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday that the federal law banning workplace disability discrimination should extend protections to “extremely obese” workers.

At oral arguments before a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, Sherrie Voyles of Jacobs Burns Orlove & Hernandez pulled back somewhat from arguments she had made in briefs that the Americans with Disabilities Act should apply to anyone who can be diagnosed as obese.

