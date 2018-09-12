Case to Watch: 7th Circuit will weigh ADA protections for obese workers

A former Chicago bus driver who says he lost his job because he weighed nearly 600 pounds is asking a U.S. appeals court to become the first to rule that federal law protects workers from being fired because they are obese.

Nearly 40 percent of U.S. adults are obese, and a ruling that obesity is a disability could open employers up to a wave of lawsuits, business groups have said in similar cases. But Mark Richardson, a former bus driver for the Chicago Transit Authority, is trying to convince the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that obesity is a complex disease that is not merely the result of lifestyle choices and should be protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

