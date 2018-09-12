FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 11:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Case to Watch: 7th Circuit will weigh ADA protections for obese workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former Chicago bus driver who says he lost his job because he weighed nearly 600 pounds is asking a U.S. appeals court to become the first to rule that federal law protects workers from being fired because they are obese.

Nearly 40 percent of U.S. adults are obese, and a ruling that obesity is a disability could open employers up to a wave of lawsuits, business groups have said in similar cases. But Mark Richardson, a former bus driver for the Chicago Transit Authority, is trying to convince the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that obesity is a complex disease that is not merely the result of lifestyle choices and should be protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p4qEuo

