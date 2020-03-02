Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Monsanto worker's morbid obesity not a disability- 5th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

A U.S. appeals court has dismissed a morbidly obese employee’s lawsuit accusing Monsanto Co of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by requiring him to lose weight.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Friday that plaintiff Dwayne Lumar did not have a disability protected by the ADA because his obesity did not limit any major life activities, including working.

