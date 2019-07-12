Westlaw News
Washington state law bars discrimination against obese workers -court

Daniel Wiessner

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that a state law banning workplace discrimination against the disabled provides protections for obese people, after business groups warned the court such a ruling could lead to a flood of new lawsuits.

The court in a 7-2 decision on Thursday said obesity qualifies as an “impairment” under the Washington Law Against Discrimination (WLAD) because it is recognized by the medical community as a physiological disorder.

