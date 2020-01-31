Washington state law covers BNSF job applicant's claim of obesity bias - 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court has revived claims that BNSF Railway Co unlawfully refused to hire an obese job applicant in Washington, after the state’s top court ruled that obesity is a disability under a state anti-discrimination law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said plaintiff Casey Taylor had adequately alleged that BNSF perceived him as disabled because his body mass index was over 40, in violation of the Washington Law Against Discrimination (WLAD).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RKS47M