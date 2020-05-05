Westlaw News
May 5, 2020 / 10:58 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Chamber, Republican AGs back Oracle's challenge to DOL anti-bias watchdog

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and seven Republican state attorney generals have joined in Oracle America Inc’s bid to dismantle the U.S. Department of Labor’s process of bringing anti-discrimination claims against federal contractors.

The Chamber said the administrative system that DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) launched in 1977 deprives contractors of due process and often forces them to settle meritless bias claims, in an amicus brief filed in Washington D.C. federal court on Monday.

