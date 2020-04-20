Westlaw News
DOL contractor watchdog adopts new policies to streamline bias cases

Daniel Wiessner

The U.S. Department of Labor has issued a trio of directives aimed at making its process for enforcing anti-bias laws against federal contractors faster and more efficient, including the creation of a mediation program.

DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) adopted the directives on Friday. One creates a mediation process that will allow employers and workers to resolve cases prior to their referral to DOL’s Office of the Solicitor, which acts a prosecutor.

