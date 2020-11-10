DOL federal contractor watchdog tweaks process for pursuing bias complaints

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday adopted a final rule formalizing the procedures it uses to resolve workplace discrimination complaints against federal contractors, which it said would help keep many cases out of court.

The rule, which was proposed last December, codifies in Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs regulations the procedure the agency already uses for issuing “predetermination notices” (PDNs) and “notices of violation” (NOVs).

