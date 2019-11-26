Westlaw News
DOL office won't use pay data required by Obama-era rule to vet gov't contractors

Daniel Wiessner

The U.S. Department of Labor office that ensures federal contractors’ compliance with anti-discrimination laws will not review pay data broken down by sex and race that larger employers were required to submit to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under an Obama administration rule.

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) in a notice published in the Federal Register on Monday said it had little use for the data, which the EEOC was required to collect after a federal judge revived the 2016 rule, and lacked the resources to properly analyze it.

