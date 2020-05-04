House Dems question DOL's pause on anti-bias rules for federal contractors

The chair of the U.S. House of Representatives’ labor committee on Monday asked the U.S. Department of Labor to explain why it has excused federal contractors from certain anti-discrimination requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the protections “should never be put on hold.”

Rep. Robert Scott of Virginia and three other House Democrats in a letter to Craig Leen, director of DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), said the federal response to the pandemic “will be magnitudes greater in cost and likely far longer in duration than those of previous emergencies,” and there was no apparent reason to suspend contractors’ anti-bias obligations.

