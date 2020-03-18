IN BRIEF: DOL suspends some anti-bias requirements for federal contractors amid coronavirus outbreak

The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday said companies that contract with the federal government to provide coronavirus relief efforts do not have to comply with equal-opportunity requirements, saying the suspension would facilitate the government’s response to the outbreak.

Craig Leen, the director of DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), said in a memo that for three months, contractors will not have to include clauses in their contracts requiring them to take affirmative steps to prevent discrimination in hiring and employment, including against veterans and workers with disabilities.

