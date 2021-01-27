IN BRIEF: OFCCP will shut down hotlines for diversity training complaints, close cases

The U.S. Department of Labor office that enforces anti-bias laws against federal contractors said on Wednesday that it is shutting down hotlines for complaints about diversity and anti-bias training programs that violated a Trump-era executive order repealed by President Joe Biden.

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs in a release also said it would administratively close all pending complaints it received since launching the phone and email hotlines in October, and will not enforce provisions of federal contracts that reference Trump’s order.

