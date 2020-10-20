Navy shipbuilder, DOL reach $3.5 mln deal to end probe over hiring of Black workers

A Huntington Ingalls Industries unit that builds aircraft carriers and submarines for the U.S. Navy will pay $3.5 million to resolve allegations that it routinely refused to hire Black job applicants, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced the settlement with HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding on Monday, the same day the agency said it had netted $35.6 million in settlements with federal contractors during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the second-highest total in its 55-year history.

