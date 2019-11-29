Office Depot tells 9th Circuit that AIG must cover $77 mln qui tam settlement

Office Depot Inc has urged a U.S. appeals court to reverse a federal judge and rule that an AIG subsidiary must cover the retailer’s $77.5 million settlement of a whistleblower’s claims that it charged government clients inflated prices for office supplies.

Office Depot, represented by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, in a brief filed with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said the judge applied several coverage exclusions in California insurance law too broadly, and an AIG Specialty Insurance Co policy that covered “wrongful acts” by the company clearly applied.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DryHZt