FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 3, 2018 / 8:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex Ogletree partner says opening email not binding to arbitration in sex bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former Ogletree Deakins shareholder suing the labor and employment law firm for sex discrimination has asked a federal judge to reject the firm’s claim that she agreed to arbitrate employment-related disputes by not responding to an email announcing a voluntary arbitration agreement.

Dawn Knepper, who is represented by David Sanford of Sanford Heisler Sharp, said in a filing in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday that employees must “manifest assent” to arbitration for an agreement to be created, and merely failing to opt out of arbitration is not enough.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O0b3v3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.