Ex Ogletree partner says opening email not binding to arbitration in sex bias case

A former Ogletree Deakins shareholder suing the labor and employment law firm for sex discrimination has asked a federal judge to reject the firm’s claim that she agreed to arbitrate employment-related disputes by not responding to an email announcing a voluntary arbitration agreement.

Dawn Knepper, who is represented by David Sanford of Sanford Heisler Sharp, said in a filing in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday that employees must “manifest assent” to arbitration for an agreement to be created, and merely failing to opt out of arbitration is not enough.

