Former Ogletree lawyer says he was sexually harassed, faced gay bias

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday was hit with a lawsuit by a former staff attorney who says he was sexually harassed by a male partner in the firm’s employment law group and discriminated against because he is gay and Latino.

In the lawsuit filed in California state court in Los Angeles, the plaintiff, “John Doe,” said L.A.-based partner Johnnie James propositioned him and made inappropriate remarks. Doe claims he was forced to quit after he complained to other partners at the firm.

