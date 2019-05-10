Former Ogletree lawyers move to take over case alleging sex bias at firm

By Daniel Wiessner Two former lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart have moved to join a proposed sex discrimination class action against the labor and employment firm, after claims by the former partner who filed the lawsuit were sent to arbitration.

The lawyers, Angelica Ochoa and Jocelyn Campanaro, said they are not bound by any arbitration agreements with Ogletree and have already opted into the proposed class in the lawsuit alleging that female lawyers were marginalized and paid less than men, in a filing in federal court in San Diego on Thursday.

