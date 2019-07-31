Former Ogletree lawyers withdraw sex-bias claims

Three former Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart lawyers have withdrawn claims that the employment law firm discriminates against women in pay and promotions, bringing a proposed class action to an end after the named plaintiff’s claims were sent to arbitration.

U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California on Tuesday dismissed the 2018 lawsuit one day after Ogletree’s lawyers at Paul Hastings and the plaintiffs’ legal team from Sanford Heisler Sharp filed a joint stipulation wiping out the bias claims. It was not clear whether Ogletree agreed to a settlement.

