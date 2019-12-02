Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Ogletree launches practice group focused on tech in the workplace

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, one of the largest management-side labor and employment law firms, said on Monday that it has launched a new practice group focused on employers’ use of artificial intelligence, biometrics, automation and other technology issues.

The firm said in a statement on its website that the new practice group will advise both employers who use various types of emerging technologies, as well as the companies that create them, including so-called “gig economy” firms that rely heavily on the use of independent contractors to provide services.

