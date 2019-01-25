Westlaw News
January 25, 2019 / 1:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ogletree faces new claims that it discriminated against female shareholders

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday was hit with a new lawsuit claiming that it discriminates against female shareholders in pay and promotions, as an earlier case making similar allegations could be headed to arbitration.

Tracy Warren, a former Ogletree shareholder in California, claims the 850-lawyer labor and employment law firm allocated “credits” that determine shareholders’ pay and opportunities to advance in ways that favor men, in a complaint filed in state court in San Diego.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WflDyy

