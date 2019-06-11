State wage laws don’t reach oil-rig workers on outer continental shelf - SCOTUS

Oil-rig operators on the Outer Continental Shelf are bound by federal wage and hour laws even if state law would provide their workers with more generous protections, the U.S. Supreme Court held on Monday.

The unanimous high court vacated a 2018 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had revived a potential class action against Parker Drilling Management Services for failing to pay “standby” wages to workers serving 14-day hitches on offshore drilling platforms. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WDnotq