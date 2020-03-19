9th Circuit says Calif. employers must pay for canceled 'call-in' shifts

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said workers in California who are required to call their supervisors to see if they are needed for scheduled shifts must be paid for up to four hours of work if they are turned away, and for the time they spend on the phone.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Zumiez Inc retail employees “reported for work” by calling managers as little as 30 minutes before a shift and making arrangements to show up, so California law requires that they be paid.

