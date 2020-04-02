IN BRIEF: Oracle says unions can't intervene in challenge to DOL powers over federal contractors

Oracle America Inc has told a federal judge that two major labor unions should be blocked from intervening in the company’s lawsuit claiming the U.S. Department of Labor lacks the power to prosecute discrimination cases against government contractors.

Oracle’s lawyers at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe in a Wednesday filing in federal court in Washington D.C. said the Communications Workers of America and United Steelworkers lacked standing to intervene because they had not alleged any concrete injuries that could result from the challenge to DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).

