Judge certifies class of 4,000 Oracle workers in major equal pay case

A California state judge has certified a class of more than 4,100 women who worked for Oracle America Inc in a lawsuit claiming the tech company paid men up to $13,000 more per year to perform the same kind of work as their female colleagues.

Superior Court Judge Raymond Swope in San Mateo County on Thursday rejected claims by Oracle and its lawyers at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe that comparing men and women who shared “job codes” assigned by the company was misleading because they often had vastly different job duties.

