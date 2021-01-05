Oracle drops challenge to DOL bias watchdog after prevailing in pay bias case

Oracle America Inc has agreed to drop its lawsuit claiming the U.S. Department of Labor lacks the power to prosecute discrimination cases against government contractors, after the agency lost a high-profile case accusing the tech company of widespread pay discrimination.

Oracle, represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, and lawyers for DOL filed a joint stipulation of dismissal in Washington D.C. federal court on Monday ending the 2019 lawsuit. Oracle had claimed in the suit that the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program’s system of bringing administrative complaints against employers was illegal.

