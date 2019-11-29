Oracle says DOL bias watchdog lacks power to bring cases against gov't contractors

Oracle America Inc filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming the U.S. Department of Labor office that has accused the company of pay bias lacks the authority to prosecute discrimination cases against government contractors.

Oracle, represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, said the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) was designed to be “a contract-compliance manager, not a prosecutor,” and the system it established in 1977 of bringing administrative complaints against employers is unconstitutional, in a complaint filed in Washington D.C. federal court.

