States, groups say anti-bias agency challenged by Oracle essential to workers' rights

Seven Democrat-led states and the District of Columbia have told a federal judge that Oracle America Inc’s bid to limit the U.S. Department of Labor’s power to prosecute discrimination cases against federal contractors could undermine their own enforcement efforts.

Led by the offices of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the attorneys general said they lack the resources and legal authority to pursue discrimination claims under laws enforced by DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), in an amicus brief filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

