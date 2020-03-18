Unions move to defend anti-bias agency from Oracle's legal challenge

The Communication Workers of America and United Steelworkers unions on Wednesday moved to intervene in Oracle America Inc’s lawsuit claiming the U.S. Department of Labor lacks the power to prosecute discrimination cases against government contractors.

The unions, represented by the Democracy Forward Foundation, said in a filing in federal court in Washington D.C. that if Oracle prevails in its November lawsuit, they will have to overhaul their grievance procedures and dedicate more resources to pursuing bias claims by members that are currently handled by DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).

