Oregon Bar says Janus does not affect challenge to mandatory bar membership

The Oregon State Bar told a U.S. appeals court that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring public-sector unions from collecting fees from nonmembers has no impact on a constitutional challenge to the state’s requirement that lawyers pay dues to the organization.

The state bar’s lawyers at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn in a brief filed on Wednesday said bar associations serve a much different purpose than unions, and the Supreme Court’s June ruling in Janus v. AFSCME did not overrule an earlier high court decision rejecting a free-speech challenge to compulsory bar membership.

