Whistleblower was 'original source' of info on PharMerica kickback scheme- 1st Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a 13-year-old whistleblower lawsuit accusing long-term care pharmacy provider PharMerica Inc of accepting illegal kickbacks from drugmaker Organon in exchange for having Medicaid patients use its antidepressant Remeron.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiff James Banigan, who worked at Organon, was an “original source” of information about the alleged scheme even though he was not directly involved, because two executives at the company told him about the plan to pay kickbacks to PharMerica.

