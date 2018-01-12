FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

7th Circuit says lighting company CEO was not a whistleblower

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has rejected claims by the founder and former chief executive of a Wisconsin-based Orion Energy Systems Inc. that he was ousted for raising concerns about potential securities fraud, saying he did not qualify as a whistleblower.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said that, as the CEO of Orion, Neal Verfuerth was ultimately responsible for disclosing and addressing unlawful conduct, so he could not fault the company for ignoring his complaints.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CUlhU5

