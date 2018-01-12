7th Circuit says lighting company CEO was not a whistleblower

A U.S. appeals court has rejected claims by the founder and former chief executive of a Wisconsin-based Orion Energy Systems Inc. that he was ousted for raising concerns about potential securities fraud, saying he did not qualify as a whistleblower.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said that, as the CEO of Orion, Neal Verfuerth was ultimately responsible for disclosing and addressing unlawful conduct, so he could not fault the company for ignoring his complaints.

