Biden nominates California workplace safety chief to head OSHA

President Joe Biden has tapped Doug Parker, the director of California’s workplace safety agency, to lead the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as it is expected to pivot to more aggressive enforcement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House announced the nomination of Parker, a former workplace safety advocate and union lawyer who has headed California’s Division of Occupational Safety (Cal/OSHA) since 2019, on Friday. Parker must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

