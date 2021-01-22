Biden orders OSHA to step up pandemic enforcement, fills key staff positions

President Joe Biden has ordered the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue new guidance on protecting workers from COVID-19 and to step up enforcement efforts after the agency faced criticism during the Trump administration for its response to the pandemic.

Biden in an executive order on Thursday directed OSHA, a part of the U.S. Department of Labor, to issue revised non-binding guidance for employers within two weeks and to release temporary emergency rules by March 15 if the agency deems it necessary. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cfOw8z