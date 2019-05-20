Biz groups move in for kill on what’s left of Obama-era injury-reporting rule

The Trump administration has already wiped out the bulk of a Obama-era federal workplace safety rule requiring larger employers to provide detailed data about on-the-job injuries, but the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups are asking a federal judge to strike down the rest of the regulation.

In a motion for summary judgment in Oklahoma City federal court on Friday, the groups’ lawyers at Littler Mendelson, Jackson Lewis, and McAfee & Taft said an anti-retaliation provision in the 2016 rule conflicts with existing worker protections, and that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) exceeded its authority by giving itself the power to levy civil penalties on employers found to have engaged in retaliation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YBJPLX