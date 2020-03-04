D.C. Circuit rejects psych hospital's due-process challenge to OSHA fine

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday agreed with the U.S. Department of Labor that a Pennsylvania psychiatric hospital violated its general duty to prevent workplace hazards by failing to adequately address patient violence.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected claims by Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital and its lawyers at Jackson Lewis that an administrative judge arbitrarily upheld a $12,500 fine while vacating a citation levied on another hospital owned by the same company for allegedly similar conduct.

