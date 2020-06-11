Westlaw News
June 11, 2020 / 9:05 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

D.C. Circuit won't force OSHA to adopt COVID-19 workplace safety rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Thursday rejected the AFL-CIO’s bid to force the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to create an emergency workplace safety rule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A three-judge D.C. Circuit panel in an unsigned order said OSHA’s decision to issue nonbinding, industry-specific guidance rather than an enforceable rule to protect workers from COVID-19 was entitled to considerable deference.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dUlYiL

